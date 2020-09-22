Mozambican tourism sector sees 3000 workers back to work

The Chronicle

SOME 3,000 workers from the Mozambican tourism sector have already returned to work after months of hiatus due to Covid-19, that country’s national radio station RM reported on Sunday.

Mozambican Minister of Culture and Tourism, Eldevina Materrula told the radio that this is part of the government efforts to resume economic activities in a phased way, and that the number is expected to reach 11,000.

“Activities in the tourism sector had almost stopped completely due to the effects and restrictions related to Covid-19. With the re-opening of the country’s air space, we believe that normalization will return to this sector,” said Materrula.

The minister also demanded extreme care among the tourism workers to prevent infections by Covid-19 in the country. Some 95 percent of the country’s tourism sector was reported to have been affected by the pandemic.

So far, only six countries have resumed flights to Mozambique on a reciprocal basis following the relaxation of the Covid-19 related restrictions.

— Xinhua

