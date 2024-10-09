Mozambique Elections: Nyusi calls on Mozambicans to vote

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has called on the people to exercise their civic duty by voting in Wednesday’s presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections.

The polling stations were due to open at 07.00, and reports from around the country suggest that most did so. They should close at 18.00 inside Mozambique, and at 21.00 in the diaspora.

But if, at 18.00 there are still people waiting to vote, the polling station must remain open until everyone in the queue has voted.

Nyusi, who was speaking, after voting at a Maputo city polling station, encouraged the election management bodies to ensure that the voting goes smoothly.

“We call for the elections to continue calmly and for no group of citizens to announce results before the final whistle is blown”, he said.

In his message, Nyusi also called on those directly involved, including the media, civil society organizations, and national and international observers to participate actively and be guided by a civic spirit, towards strengthening democracy, tolerance, peaceful coexistence and a spirit of reconciliation among Mozambicans.

“Let us make Mozambique the example of democratic exercise in the region, on the continent and in the world. Elections are a sublime moment for Mozambicans living in the country and in nine countries in the diaspora to exercise their right to vote by choosing, from among the presidential candidates, the one who will lead the country’s destiny for the next five years, starting in 2025”, he said.

He also called on the Police “to act within the parameters of the law.”

According to the country’s National Elections Commission (CNE), over 17 million voters are registered to vote, including 333,839 registered in the diaspora.