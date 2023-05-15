Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

Nqobile Bhebhe

MOZAMBIQUE President Filipe Nyusi is expected in Zimbabwe on Wednesday for a three day visit that is set to further deepen economic and political ties between the two Sister Republics.

President Nyusi will be in the country from May 17 to May 19, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ministry has said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform that the President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Cde Filipe Nyusi, is scheduled to undertake a State Visit to Harare, Zimbabwe from 17 to 19 May 2023.

“His Excellency Nyusi will lead a delegation comprising of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique, Honourable Veronica Macamo, Government Ministers and other Senior Government officials,” ministry spokesperson, Mr Livit Mugejo said in a statement.