Mozambique set to abolish more rail borders

MOZAMBIQUE will in the next few days sign agreements for the removal of railway borders with Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana, making it possible for trains to cross national boundaries without changing locomotives and crews.

The announcement was made by Minister of Transport and Communications, Mateus Magala, at the XVIII Annual Private Sector Conference, which took place last week in the capital, Maputo.

Speaking on a panel on “The Role of Transport and Logistics Infrastructures in Boosting Industrialization in Mozambique”, Magala noted that the signing of these agreements is part of the implementation of Measure 11 of the Economic Acceleration Package (PAE), which aims to facilitate the flow of people and goods to and from Mozambique.