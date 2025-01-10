Mozambique’s Election Body Set to Destroy Ballot Papers

Richard Muponde-Zimpapers Politics Hub

In accordance with Mozambique’s electoral law, the country’s National Elections Commission (CNE) has scheduled 17 January for the destruction of ballot papers from the general election held on 9 October.

A statement issued by Mozambique’s electoral body on Thursday stated that the process involves the “destruction of validly expressed, blank, void, contested, protested or counter-protested ballot papers placed in the custody of the District and City Elections Commissions”. The process will take place at the commission’s facilities.

The commission also noted that the destruction would occur in the presence of representatives of candidates, political parties, coalitions of political parties, groups of proposing voters, observers, journalists, and voters in general.

The 9 October general elections included the seventh presidential elections—during which the current President, Filipe Nyusi, who had reached the two-term limit, did not run—held simultaneously with legislative elections and elections for provincial assemblies and governors.

More than 17.1 million voters were registered for the 9 October elections, of which half participated. On 23 December 2024, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council declared Frelimo’s candidate, Daniel Chapo, the winner of the presidential election with 65.17% of the vote.