Moza’s Opposition Leader Returns to Maputo

Joseph Madzimure Zimpapers Politics Hub

Relative calm prevails in Maputo as Mozambican opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane on Thursday returned from self-imposed exile, following violent protests by his supporters after the announcement of election results in October last year.

Local Mozambican media reported that security personnel had to fire tear gas to disperse rowdy opposition supporters gathered outside Mavalane International Airport in the capital, Maputo.

Upon his arrival, the opposition leader stated that he was prepared to engage in talks regarding what he described as disputed election results. The Mozambican government has repeatedly called for dialogue, which the opposition leader had previously spurned, instead urging his supporters to protest the election outcome.

Mozambique’s Constitutional Court confirmed the ruling party Frelimo’s victory in December. The results have positioned Podemos, the party under which Mr Mondlane contested, as the new largest opposition party in the next parliament. Its parliamentarians are set to be sworn in on 13 January.

Of the 250 seats that comprise the Parliament, Renamo, previously the largest opposition party, has seen its representation drop from 60 seats in 2019 to 28. Frelimo has retained its parliamentary majority with 171 legislators.

In the presidential elections, Mozambique’s top court declared Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo the winner with 65.17 per cent of the vote, while Mondlane received 24 per cent.

President-elect Chapo is expected to be sworn in next Wednesday. He will succeed President Filipe Nyusi, who has served the maximum two terms