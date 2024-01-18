MoZuluArt to headline Austrian Festival

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A UNIQUE fusion of Zimbabwean and Austrian musical talents, MoZuluArt, is set to take centre stage at the renowned Mozart Festival in Salzburg, Austria.

Founded by Austrian keyboardist Roland Guggenbichler and Zimbabwean vocal trio Vusa Mkhaya Ndlovu, Blessings Nqo Nkomo, and Dumisani Ramadu Moyo, MoZuluArt combines traditional Zulu music with classical compositions, particularly those of Mozart. It is a fusion of traditional Zulu music with classical music based mainly on Mozart compositions hence the name MoZuluArt.

The quartet has been invited to headline three evenings at the esteemed Mozart Festival, which will take place from January 24 to February 4.

The festival, hosted by the Mozarteum Foundation Salzburg since 1956, attracts top artistes from around the world and boasts an international audience.

Guggenbichler and Mkhaya expressed their excitement and honour at being part of the Mozart Week lineup.

“Salzburg is Mozart’s birthplace, to be invited to go and perform there is an honour because not every musician gets a chance to do so. Our invitation came directly from the artistic director of the festival, Rolando Vilazon who is a well-known classical tenor.

“Festivals like these open doors to other festivals and opportunities. We’re looking forward to performing in front of a mostly classical music audience and networking.

“We have a new song that we composed for the festival. We’re looking forward to premiere it at the opening night which is sold out already. We are going back to the same rehearsal space where the project started and we are excited that Ramadu is joining us after a few years of not travelling, thanks to Covid-19 and lockdowns,” said Guggenbichler.

Mkhaya, popularly known for being part of Insingizi with Ramadu, and Blessings Nqoe said working with Guggenbichler has taught him a lot musically.

“This is our 20th year working with Roland on the project MoZuluArt. We have learnt a lot when it comes to music arrangement, delivery and dynamics. He brings in the classical element and is a link to the string quartet and string arrangements that we use onstage and recordings,” he said.

Over the years, MoZuluArt has grown and evolved, blending classical and African influences.

“When we performed our first gig we were very nervous because we had no idea how the project was going to be received. Now 20 years later, three studio albums, a live DVD recording and performances/tours in four continents, our confidence is on another level and we’re still going strong,” Mkhaya said.

“It feels more natural being onstage with a string quartet and everyone compared to the first gig back then. Music transcends boundaries and borders. It has always been inspired by other cultures. Some of Mozart’s compositions were inspired by folk music and also borrowed from other cultures,” he added.

Reflecting on the past year, Guggenbichler is optimistic about 2024, anticipating more performances and opportunities.

“We are looking forward to more gigs, especially the Classic Open Air in Germany where we will perform with a full orchestra in summer,” shared Guggenbichler.

MoZuluArt presents a captivating cultural blend of African and contemporary orchestral music. With their repertoire featuring popular songs like “Hard Times”, “Imbube” and “Bheka Mina”, the quartet has been enchanting audiences across Europe.

The Mozart Festival in Salzburg thus provides a perfect platform for music lovers to immerse themselves in this extraordinary musical fusion.