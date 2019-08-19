Mphoko on the run after ZACC attempt to arrest him

Breaking News
19 Aug, 2019 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Former VP Phelekezela Mphoko

The Chronicle

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

FORMER Vice President Mr Phelekezela Mphoko is on the run as he escaped from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials who were set to arrest him today.

The former Vice President is being pursued for abuse of office crime which he allegedly committed during his tenure in office.

ZACC commissioner John Makamure on Monday afternoon confirmed that Mr Mphoko was now a fugitive from law and anti-corruption officials were after him.

More to follow…

