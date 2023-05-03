Mpilo Hospital male ward gets facelift

Flora Fadzai Sibanda

Mpilo Central Hospital today received 26 electronic hospital beds and 16 inflammable mattresses as a donation for ward B6 which was adopted by Dumi International Aid organisation.

The hospital beds have side rails that can be raised or lowered to accommodate the patient.

The mattress base is made of three jointed sections that make it easy for the head to be raised or powered and for the middle part to be adjusted to suit the comfort of the patient.

DIA adopted the ward in 2016 and since then they have renovated the ward and facelifted it, since it was last renovated in 1957.

As part of the renovations they fixed the ceiling and tiling of the hospital, fixed all the windows and repainted the wall.

