Mpilo Hospital’s first-ever emergency nursing diploma: A key step towards enhancing Zimbabwe’s disaster response

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

ROAD traffic and work-related accidents are among the most significant disasters and emergencies that disproportionately affect the lives and health of children, youth, and individuals of working age.

Studies have shown that road traffic accidents, for example, could become the seventh leading cause of death globally by 2030 if appropriate actions are not taken.

This growing problem suggests a potential increase in health problems, mortality, and medical issues resulting from road traffic accidents and work-related accidents in the coming years.

People in need of trauma care after a road crash or work-related accident are most likely to survive if they receive definitive care within the “Golden Hour” — the first hour after the accident.

The risk of death or severe injury is believed to significantly increase after this critical period.

Given the significant impact of these disasters and emergencies on public health, essential pre-hospital care and effective hospital preparedness play a pivotal role in managing and mitigating associated health and life-threatening issues.

Essential pre-hospital care includes prompt communication, treatment, and transport of injured people to formal healthcare facilities.

According to research, a major contributing factor to these tragic outcomes is often the delay in critical medical care.

When accident victims reach the hospital, they frequently encounter delays in treatment due to a lack of adequate training among hospital staff in handling emergency situations.

This delay can be fatal, as timely medical intervention is crucial in minimising the impact of severe injuries and maximising the chances of survival.

Hospitals play a vital role in providing medical care and first aid facilities during disasters and emergencies.

Since these disasters and emergencies, such as road traffic and work-related accidents, can lead to the death or injury of one or more individuals, hospitals and healthcare centres are often the first point of contact for injury victims.

In other words, hospitals provide ambulances and trained healthcare personnel to transport and transfer injured individuals.

In addition to providing emergency care to injury victims at the time of the accident, the healthcare system also provides rehabilitation services for these victims.

The increase in the burden of hospital patients and the need for timely and effective provision of medical services by hospitals highlight the importance of hospital preparedness during disasters and emergencies, especially those resulting in mass casualty incidents.

To improve preparedness for emergencies and in line with international commitments to improve the country’s healthcare systems and strengthen national capacity for emergency health management, crisis response, and flexibility in healthcare systems, Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo has made history by launching Zimbabwe’s inaugural post-basic nursing diploma in accident and emergency management.

This ground-breaking initiative is designed to elevate the country’s emergency care to international standards.

In an interview, Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, revealed that the programme is being conducted in partnership with South Africa’s Wits University, which provides mentorship and support.

“We have introduced a post-basic nursing diploma in accident and emergency management. It’s the first of its kind in the country, with mentorship and support from Wits University in South Africa, in addition to our local mentors,” said Dr Dzvanga.

“This two-year programme is not only designed to improve emergency patient care at Mpilo Central Hospital but also across the country. We have recruited staff from all corners of Zimbabwe, and as the number of trained professionals grows, we are confident more lives will be saved,” he added.

Dr Dzvanga said the hospital seeks to tap into the skills from mentorship from the Wits University which is expected to provide material and human capital training.

The diploma curriculum includes training in patient management during air transport, aligning with the Government’s Air Ambulance initiative launched last year.

Dr Dzvanga noted that the programme is critical for equipping medical professionals with advanced skills to handle various types of accidents.

“While all doctors and nurses have basic training in accident and emergency care, this programme takes it a step further, aligning with international best practices. It prepares our staff to handle any accident, whether it’s a fall, car crash, or domestic assault,” he explained.

This initiative by Mpilo Central Hospital in partnership with Wits University highlights several key aspects of Zimbabwe’s efforts to improve its healthcare service delivery in addressing disasters and emergencies.

The establishment of this post-basic nursing diploma also signifies a significant step forward in improving Zimbabwe’s healthcare service delivery in addressing disasters and emergencies. By prioritising specialised training, collaborating with international partners, and focusing on building national capacity, the country can enhance its ability to save lives and mitigate the impact of these events.

Recognising their critical role in ensuring service continuity and effective healthcare delivery during disasters and emergencies, the World Health Organisation emphasises the importance of robust hospital preparedness and response capacity.

It is important to note that the effective implementation of hospital preparedness plans and crisis management strategies is paramount.

By introducing this inaugural post-basic nursing diploma in accident and emergency management, Mpilo Central Hospital is taking a proactive step towards significantly reducing mortality rates.

This specialised diploma will equip nurses with the advanced knowledge and skills necessary to effectively respond to a wide range of emergencies, from trauma and natural disasters to infectious disease outbreaks.

Graduates of this programme will be invaluable assets in strengthening the hospital’s capacity to handle critical situations, ensuring timely and efficient patient care during emergencies.

Furthermore, this initiative aligns with the national goal of enhancing healthcare systems and strengthening emergency response capabilities.

By cultivating a cadre of highly skilled emergency nurses, Mpilo Central Hospital is not only improving its own capacity but also contributing to the overall enhancement of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system’s resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges.

This investment in specialised training will undoubtedly yield significant dividends in terms of improved patient outcomes and a more robust healthcare system for the nation.

According to the Hospital Safety Index (HSI) defined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the most crucial factor in hospital performance is “having preparedness plans to deal with emergency conditions and unexpected events.”

In this regard, evaluating hospital preparedness can identify critical gaps in readiness during emergencies and assess the current level of preparedness.