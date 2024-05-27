Mpilo to house Africa’s first WHO certified TB laboratory

Africa’s first World Health Organisation (WHO) Biological Safety Cabinets (BSC) Level 3 certified National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory (NTRBL) is under construction at Mpilo Central Hospital

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

MPILO Central Hospital is set to become a key player in global health research and disease management with the establishment of Africa’s first World Health Organisation (WHO) Biological Safety Cabinets (BSC) Level 3 certified National Tuberculosis Reference Laboratory (NTRBL).

The laboratory construction, being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will adhere to high safety and quality standards essential for handling dangerous pathogens such as the TB bacterium.

This certification allows the laboratory to conduct advanced diagnostic testing and research on TB, positioning Zimbabwe as a critical player in global health research and disease management.

The laboratory, equipped to handle more complex and potentially dangerous TB strains, including drug-resistant varieties, will not only enhance the capacity to diagnose and treat TB, but will also serve as a regional hub for TB research, diagnostics and training, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across borders.

While the primary benefit will be felt in Zimbabwe, the establishment of this laboratory is expected to have a significant positive impact on TB control efforts throughout Africa.

As a WHO-certified facility, it will likely serve as a regional hub for TB research, diagnostics, and training, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing across borders.

The project will have a positive impact on TB control efforts throughout Africa and prevent potential outbreaks, ensuring a rapid response to emerging health threats.

Last Thursday, UNDP Resident Representative to Zimbabwe, Dr Ayodele Odusola, together with the Permanent Secretary for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Paul Nyoni, Engineer Tafadzwa Muguti, the Permanent Secretary for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development, Ambassador Rudo Chitigamu, toured the facility.

UNDP country civil engineer, Ms Vone Mpande, told the delegation that the facility is set to be handed over to the Government in November.

“In total, we are providing an additional area of 287 square metres and we are making it a double-storey building. We are going to hand over the building to the Ministry of Health and Child Care on November 2 this year. In terms of meeting that target, we are well on course,” she said.

Eng Muguti said the project will further complement Government’s efforts in fighting TB in the country.

“The beauty of this project is that Bulawayo will become a BSC-Level 3, which is the highest level of approval accreditation by the World Health Organisation. TB has become a huge issue for us and having Zimbabwe being host to one of the grand infrastructures in combating the disease is something which is greatly welcomed, and also in line with His Excellency’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, and it’s a job well done to UNDP,” said Eng Muguti.

The Government is implementing several strategies to fight TB in the country, including securing an uninterrupted supply of anti-TB drugs.

In 2019 and 2020, there was a 26 percent decline in TB notifications. The proportion of childhood TB cases notified did not differ significantly in those two years, although a 21 percent decline was recorded from 1 173 in 2019 to 927 cases in 2020.

Over the years, Zimbabwe has seen a significant reduction in incidents of TB. In 2010, the burden or rate of new infections was as high as over 400 per every 100 000 people.

Ten years later, there has been a reduction in incidents to less than 200 per 100 000.

The Government’s approach to the fight against TB has seen the country coming up with a solid plan to transition out of the global top 30 countries heavily burdened with drug-sensitive TB.

Mpilo Central Hospital director of operations, Mr Joel Charangwa, said they are privileged to have such a state-of-the-art and internationally recognised facility whose services will go beyond the country’s borders.

“The upgrading of this laboratory is a game changer, a huge flagship project which we are quite happy with. It’s being elevated to the BSC Level 3, which is the highest level in terms of TB testing in the continent. Services will go beyond Bulawayo and indeed the country, which is a big plus, not only for us as a hospital, but for the nation as well,” he said.

“It will help more TB patients and we will have internationally recognised results and be able to serve our patients appropriately.”