Mpilo, UBH hospitals go solar

BULAWAYO’S key public healthcare facilities, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and Mpilo Central Hospital, are making progress toward energy self-sufficiency with the installation of solar power systems.

“These hospitals are participants in the Ministry of Health and Child Care’s Solar for Health initiative, which was developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The goal of this initiative is to provide reliable renewable energy to healthcare facilities, minimising dependence on the national grid while alleviating the effects of frequent power disruptions.

UBH has installed a 350-kilowatt solar power plant that currently supplies energy to the majority of the hospital’s operations, including its wards, main building, and institutional residences, however, the kitchen and laundry rooms are yet to be connected to the system.

UBH’s operations executive, Mrs Mary Duvura, stated that the solar solution has significantly contributed to the hospital’s reduced reliance on Zesa.

“We have solarised the whole hospital. As we speak, some connections have been made and this includes the main hospital, the wards, and the institutional residence. We can safely say for now, the solarisation is done for the hospital,” said Ms Duvura.

“We are only left with the kitchen and the laundry which are yet to be connected to the solar grid. We have relied on Zesa but the new solar system will have a positive impact as there will be a reduction in the payment of Zesa utility bills.”

Ms Duvura said funds previously allocated for electricity bills will now be redirected towards improving clinical services, including patient provisions like drugs and food.

UBH’s acting clinical director, Dr Trust Mushawarima, stressed the importance of a reliable power source for critical hospital functions such as the theatre, intensive care unit, and ventilators.

While the system is still undergoing monitoring, it has proved to be sufficient to meet the hospital’s power needs, providing continuous power during load shedding.

“We received this gesture from the Government and its partners UNDP. It is still under the monitoring phase, but since its connection, we have had a continuous supply of power. As a hospital, it is essential for us to have a reliable power source, as certain departments, such as the theatre and intensive care unit, require power for operations, especially for patients on ventilation,” said Dr Mushawarima.

He said the hospital used to depend on backup generators in case of load shedding, which only powered essential sections but is now guaranteed uninterrupted power supply.

Mpilo Central Hospital has also benefited from a 350-kilowatt solar system, which initially powered its laboratories. However, the plant generates more power than expected, allowing for excess electricity to be fed into the hospital’s grid, eliminating power outages.

Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga, expressed hope that the hospital’s grid would soon be fully integrated with the solar system, making it completely independent of the national grid.

“It was put up through the UNDP and I’m reliably informed that it can generate up to 350kw and the intention initially was to power the laboratories. It generates so much power that excess can be fed into the hospital grid and that would be the end of our power outages in the hospital,” he said.

“I’m informed that it can generate enough power to feed into the hospital grid, the laboratory and even into the national grid. That’s how big the solar plant is, and the initial mission has been completed.” Dr Dzvanga said the next phase is to connect to the hospital grid, which will result in Mpilo Central Hospital no longer relying on power from the national grid.

He said the solarisation of hospitals is part of a broader effort to ensure that all healthcare institutions in the country, including rural and district health centres, are powered by solar energy. This initiative, he said, aims to prevent power shortages from jeopardising patient care, particularly during surgeries and critical treatments.

“We are proud to have this kind of plant at Mpilo Central Hospital. I just hope that the Public Works Department can quickly connect it to the hospital grid and then we are good as far as power is concerned,” said Dr Dzvanga. — @nqotshili.