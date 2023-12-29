Mpofu bags top Bab award

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

LONG-distance runner Isaac Mpofu has been named the Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) Best Senior Male Athlete of the Year.

He retained the title he won last year.

Mpofu concluded the season with the Valencia Marathon held on December 3 when he clocked 2hours 07 minutes 39 seconds.

He is the national record holder in the marathon event with a time of 2 hours 06 minutes 48 seconds posted at the Valencia Marathon in Spain last year in December.

Mpofu has been rewarded for his exploits this year which saw him compete at the Boston Marathon in April and crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 14 minutes 8 seconds to finish on position 19.

He then represented the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary and finished on position 16, in 2 hours 11 minutes 33 seconds. Mpofu gives Zimbabwe a glimmer of hope going to the All-Africa Games and Olympics next year.

Independent runner Samkeliso Ndebele who was a gold medallist at the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) championships, is the 2023 Best Senior Female Athlete.

Sprinter Denzel Siamulela who recently moved to the United States of America on a scholarship is the Bab Best Junior Male Athlete.

Gabriel Magara from Whitestone Primary School was the Most Promising Athlete.

Officials were also honoured with Letwin Kudakwashe emerging as the Most Promising Technical Official. This year, she was selected to represent the country in South Korea for an advanced coaching course.

Blanket Mine and Best Athletics Club shared the Club of the Year award.

Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika said the 2023 season was a big success.

“We did well as an association particularly in the track and field events. We still want to do more when it comes to the road races which we hope to improve on next year. We have closed the 2023 chapter and we now look forward to a successful 2024 season,” said Madanyika.

He said they will be announcing the cross-country season soon.

— @innocentskizoe