Mpofu finishes 19th at Paris Olympics

REIGNING Athlete of the Year, Isaac Mpofu finished on position 19 at the Paris Olympic Games marathon held on Saturday morning.

Mpofu crossed the finish line after two hours 10 minutes 09 seconds.

Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola won a sensational gold in with a record time of two hours 06 minutes 26 seconds.

Bashir Abdi of Belgium won silver while Kenya’s Benson Kipruto got the bronze medal.

Abdi clocked two hours 06 minutes 47 seconds while Kipruto finished after two hours 07 minutes.

Four-time Olympic medallist Eluid Kipchoge failed to finish race owing to a suspected injury.

