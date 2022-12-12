Mpofu hundred gives Tuskers huge lead

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

A NKOSANA Mpofu patient hundred saw Tuskers end the second day of their 2022/23 Logan Cup first-class cricket competition with a 218 run lead over their opponents Rhinos at Old Hararians yesterday.

Mpofu scored the first ton of the season for Tuskers finishing on 122 runs of 191 balls as Tuskers took control of the match. Tuskers were bowled out for 432 runs at stumps having, on day one, restricted their opponents to 214 all out.

It was however another heartbreak for Sean Williams who, for the second consecutive match, fell in the 90s. Williams was dismissed for a well-batted 92 runs off 80 deliveries to miss out on his first hundred of the season. The Chevrons Test skipper was not the only batsman to miss out on a milestone for the Bulawayo side with Tanunurwa Makoni falling six runs short of his half-century on 44 runs. Ainsley Ndlovu managed to get his half-century before he lost his wicket on 56 runs

Leg spinner Brandon Mavuta proved once again to be the team’s main man with the ball taking four wickets for 143 runs while Kiran Carlson took two.

Michael Chinouya, Carl Mumba, Christophe Masike and Johnathan Campbell all took one wicket each as Tuskers took control of the match.

In the other match, Mega Market Mountaineers had bad light disrupt play while they were on 311-7 on day one against Eagles at Harare Sports Club. Tony Munyonga missed out on a hundred by just seven runs, falling on 93 runs off the bowling of Tanaka Chivanga. Peter Moor scored 89 runs for Mountaineers while Faraz Akram, Tanaka Chivanga and Tapiwa Mufudza took two wickets each for Eagles.

Play will resume this morning on day three of the Tuskers and Rhinos match while the clash between Eagles and Mountaineers goes into the second day.

Meanwhile, in India Zimbabwe women's Under-19 won their match against Omtex ICWC by 10 runs. Zimbabwe scored 122-6 in 20 overs and managed to restrict their opponents to 112-7 to take home victory. Skipper Kelis Ndhlovu top scored with 33 runs for Zimbabwe while Adel Zimunu had the best bowling figures of 1-14.