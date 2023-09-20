Mpopoma High student off to Mexico

Sports Reporter

MPOPOMA High School student Donald Mbondo left the country today for Mexico where he will take part in the World Under-20 Chess Championships.

James Rugwevera the Mpopoma High School sports director said he is happy that the boy was able to make the trip.

He praised the Zimbabwe Chess Federation’s secretary General Todd Mapingire for working hard to ensure the boy secured his visa and got to travel.

“We are proud of the boys and girls who are not only excelling in education but are doing us proud in sports including chess. It boils down to the support from the headmaster, teachers and parents,” said Rugwevera.

The World Under-20 Championships will run from September 20 to October 2, 2023.

The school financed the trip.

“Mbondo will represent Zimbabwe as an official player. As ZCF we are thankful to Mpopoma High School for financing his ticket and registration as well as Fide events commission and Mexico Chess Federation for speedily facilitating his Visa application. As ZCF we wish Donald all the best as he lifts the Zimbabwean flag high on the American continent,” said Mapingire.

Donald was chosen to represent Zimbabwe after coming first in the NASH 2023 tournament held at Cheziya High School recently.