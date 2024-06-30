Mpopoma philanthropist dies at 100

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

GOGO Lutha Dube, a prominent philanthropist who assisted vulnerable children and the destitute in Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb, has died.

She was 100, and had celebrated her birthday on 07 April.

Her grand daughter, Mrs Thandiwe Ncube, said Gogo Lutha had a big heart and enjoyed spreading love to the needy throughout her whole life.

“When she was surrounded by her loved ones, Gogo Lutha would graciously share her secrets and wisdom for living a long and fulfilling life, inspiring all who would have the privilege of listening to her extraordinary journey,” she said.

“I am very much inspired by her lifestyle. My grandmother’s memory was sharp and she was always imparting wisdom, which I took very seriously and kept trying to apply in my own life.

“Gogo Lutha spent the better part of her life dedicated to charity work because she could not stand to see people suffering. She was nicknamed “Better Go Home” because it was her favorite thing to say after helping someone. Maybe that’s the reason why God kept her alive for such a remarkably long time because of her charitable works,” she added.

Retired pastor, Misheck Mntungwa, of the Seventh Day Adventist who related with Gogo Lutha for a long time equated Gogo Lutha to the Biblical Dorcas.

“Ugogo was our very own Dorcas from the Bible because she was always there to extend a helping hand to those in need. When Dorcas died the people she helped while was still alive cried and lamented because they no longer had anyone to help them. For that reason, she was raised from the dead. I think we can firmly say that maybe the prayers of the people she has helped contributed to her long life,” said Ps Mntungwa.

“At the heart of Gogo Lutha’s philosophy was the power of positivity. With an ever- radiant smile, she always emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, being respectful and kind to others as a way to access longevity.

“She told us that while growing up she was often used as an example of an exemplary child because she was respectful and hardworking stating that she shunned promiscuity and most of her time she spent in the house of the Lord, strengthening her relationship with God,” he said.

“She said even when things were not going well she would maintain a positive attitude and put her trust in God hoping that better days would come.”

It was Gogo Lutha’s daily encouragement for people to work hard, stay focused on their goals, and never feel ashamed of whatever they did to support their families, even if it seemed like very little.

Gogo Lutha is set to be buried at Mvutshwa Cemetery in the city tomorrow (Monday).