Mposa continue on winning streak

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Black Mambas Queens 0

Mposa Academy 2

NEWLY promoted Zimbabwe Women’s Super League side, Mpopoma Sports Academy continued with their disrespect for seasoned teams in the league after shocking Black Mambas Queens at their own Mkushi Academy backyard this afternoon.

Second half goals, 11 minutes apart by Rutendo Madongorere (65mins) and Thando sibanda (76 mins), were enough to secure three back to back points for the Bulawayo based lasses after their opening 2,1 over Highlanders Royals in the debut and opening league match last week.

Meanwhile, Highlanders Royals dropped their second set of three points after they were mangled 3,0 by FC Platinum Queens in Zvishavane