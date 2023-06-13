MPs to give views on curriculum review

Peter Matika

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education curriculum review team is today expected to meet members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary and Secondary Education to get the legislature’s input on the competence-based education curriculum as part of the curriculum review consultation process.

In a statement the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the consultation process is still in progress and stakeholders could continue sending their views and suggestions by mode of email: [email protected]

Primary and Secondary Education communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said the meeting with the parliamentarians was to get their views on the review programme.

“It’s still the curriculum review process. This time we are meeting parliamentarians with the hope of getting their views and understanding on the subject matter,” said Mr Ndoro.

Last month the ministry held nationwide consultations. Government is reviewing the competence-based education curriculum, which was introduced in 2015, with its cycle ending last year.

The Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (CALA) has been a thorny subject particularly to parents, guardians and pupils and it is expected to feature as curriculum review meetings start today.

“The successes of CALA are based on empowering our children with skills for life and work.

“Evidently, we are seeing a lot of young people who are enterprising and are able to stand on their feet and feed themselves instead of looking for jobs,” Mr Ndoro said.

He said the ministry is aware of the concerns that have been raised especially regarding CALA and they will be taken into consideration.

He said the successes that are derived in the implementation of the competence-based curriculum may not be visible but will determine the country’s futuristic development.