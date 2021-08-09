Mpura and Killer Kau have passed away

South African musicians Mpura who featured on hit Umsebenzi Wethu and Tholukuthi Hey hit-maker Killer Kau have passed away. It is believed the two died on their way to a gig to Rustenburg.

According to a source who spoke to Sunday World, the two passed away after a car crash. It is also believed that Kabza De Small was with the two on the night before they passed away.

This led fans to speculate if Kabza has passed away as well, however, Sunday World’s source confirmed that Kabza was ok.

The Amapiano star also took to Twitter, to assure fans that he was ok.

More to follow. – SundayWorld