Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa inaugural King and Queen crowned

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE inaugural Mr and Miss Southern Africa modelling pageant was held over the weekend at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) with Zimbabwean Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla and Angolan Andreia Muhitu being crowned King and Queen respectively.

Zimbabwean Angela Dube was named first princess, while Susan Phiri from Zambia took the second princess title.

Sasekani Masingi from South Africa won Miss Personality, and Malekhotla Mahooe from Lesotho was voted People’s Choice. Zambian Emmanuel Maake was named first prince, and Richard Mithi from Malawi was crowned second prince.

Angolan Arthur Mukonda won the Mr Personality title, while South African Paul Moroe was chosen as People’s Choice.

The event is likely to spread across Africa as it moves to promote people living with Albinism in the creative sector. Participating countries included hosts Zimbabwe, Angola, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, and Zambia. @mthabisi_mthire