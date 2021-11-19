Mr and Miss Rural Mat North crowned

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe roared into life this past weekend with the first provincial competition being held in Matabeleland North province.

Melania Sibanda (21) was crowned Miss Rural Matabeleland North while Silethemba Moyo (19) and Sandisiwe Ndlovu (22) both from Nkayi, were crowned first princess and second princess respectively.

Thakazela Mayisa (20) from Bubi was announced Mr Rural Matabeleland North province with Mandatembo Chasombwa (22) from Binga and Avoid Sibanda (22) from Nkayi being named first prince second prince respectively.

Miss Personality went to 17-year-old Nomvelo Khumalo from Lupane.

The pageant that coincided with a battle for designers and bakers saw Precious Mafoti of The House of MafotiP Fashions, Bekithemban Khumalo of Brandroom and Bukhosi Ndhlovu, Surprise Dube, Andile Ngwenya of Royal Hats and Brilliant David Manyeruke of Breeze Classic Designs being shortlisted to compete in the next stage.

The pageant choreographer Phillip Masuku put up a good show with his creative choreography that gave guests a feel of the rural arts.

Entertainment was provided by Fezzie and Umsizi we Tsitshi.

Speaking after the event, Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe founder Sipho Mazibuko said: “We’d like to thank Minister Sithembiso Nyoni for the winners prizes. Thanks to Mrs Sipho Woods who was the matron and looked after the models with motherly love as she camped with them and also the licence holder Takunda Baka who scouted for the talented models.

“The show was beautiful. The 20 finalists gave it their all and put up a good fight for the crown. The boys gave the judges a big headache on who to choose, but eventually the boy from Bubi won. The designers also displayed amazing designs throughout the show and from the five who participated, only three made it to the national finals.”

She said competition for the one with the best rural-themed cake was also stiff with Charity Nyimo coming out tops. – @mthabisi_mthire