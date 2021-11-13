Mr and Miss Rural Mat North finals set for Nkayi

Mbulelo Mpofu,Showbiz Reporter

RURAL women emancipation in Zimbabwe has been on a trajectory lately and today, Gwelutshena, Nkayi will push this agenda as models will walk down the ramp for the Miss Rural Matabeleland North provincial finals.

The Government through Empower and Women’s Bank coupled with the Ministry of Women Affairs has partnered with the pageant organisers to make sure that the event that celebrates rural women becomes a success.

Being held under the theme: “The pure source of Zimbabwean beauty” the models will showcase that pure beauty which is untouched by external artificial things should be cherished.

This pageant will be complementary to the Matabeleland South provincial finals set for the provincial capital, Gwanda on a date yet to be announced.

Before the entourage heads to Gwanda, there will be a detour to Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu’s constituency of Bulilima where the minister will play host to a district show which will kick things off. During the show, two female models and one male one will be crowned winners.

For purposes of gender equality, the modelling contest will incorporate the boy child as one male will stand a chance to win the inaugural Mr Rural.

Part of the festivities during the pageant will include a music gala that will see Mlandi We tshitshi, Fezzie, Balambo, Abazukulu and many other acts entertaining the crowd.

One of the organisers of the event, Sipho Mazibuko said: “This year, we’ll tweak things around and give the boy child a chance to showcase talent through the maiden Mr Rural. This will give rural boys the same exposure that the girls are having.

“On Tuesday, the models went into camp for purposes of intensive grooming, initiation and training since this (modelling) is something relatively new to them.”

A line-up of competitions meant to maintain and retain the DNA of the pageant which emphasises that everything is strictly local will run.

There will be a cake, designers’, accessories and make-up competitions which will ensure that the models are dressed up in local designer apparel, the make-up is ethnic tribal, their jewellery is proudly Zimbabwean and the music is of a local taste. From the crown to the sole of the contestants’ frames, nothing but local will be worn.

“The idea is to have a wholly Zimbabwean product so as to foster a sense of patriotism, local pride and beauty as well as celebrating our designers, cake and jewellery makers as well as our rich music. Nothing from outside Zimbabwe will make it to the finals,” added Mazibuko.

The provincial winners stand a chance to win fabulous prizes which include a solar-powered borehole in their homesteads and access to loans which will emancipate them and better their livelihoods.

“The competition will make sure that every participant is a winner in their own right as consolation prizes in form of loans will be given to those who will not win the ultimate crown.” — @eMKlass_49