Mr and Miss Ugly returns after 10 years

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

LAST weekend, the town of Beitbridge was alive with excitement as the unique Mr and Miss Ugly pageant returned after 10 years. Organised by the Sundrive Coalition, the event took place at Sisterhood Gardens, where 20 contestants — three women and 17 men — displayed their one-of-a-kind beauty.

Crowned as the ultimate icon of unique allure, Peter Gumboreshumba, also known as Marabha, emerged victorious, claiming a prize of R2 000. Close on his heels, Benson Ndou and Dube Muleya were named first and second princes, pocketing R1 500 and R1 000, respectively. The title of Miss Ugly Zimbabwe was bestowed upon Patience Muburuwayo, who also won R1 000.

The competition was steeped in tradition, with contestants adhering to a strict set of rules and regulations. Each participant was required to present themselves in three distinct attires: their everyday wear, a jersey of their choosing, and formal attire.

Honesty “Inno” Chenjerai, the event’s organiser, expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

“We were doing this because we wanted to really see the ugliness beyond their dress codes, age and beyond everything. It is sad that other contestants didn’t follow those rules and we couldn’t give them the Mr Ugly Zimbabwe title.”

He lamented that some participants failed to fully embrace the spirit of the event, resulting in their disqualification from the title race.

“We had no favouritism. Contestants were supposed to follow the set guidelines which were being used by the judges. Our contestants were told to dramatise their ugliness but it’s sad that some of them were just dramatising like they were drunk, some couldn’t even dramatise anything which made them lose,” Inno remarked.

Inno extended heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and supporters whose commitment ensured the event’s success.

“Allow us to appreciate all our sponsors who came through to support this event monetarily so that we can get money for the winners. The director at Sisterhood Gardens, Mrs Rumbi Ndlela, The director at Zero Bars Edias Gweru, the only Madam Boss in Beitbridge Caroline Musembe and Iprita Hardware, thank you so much for the support you gave us in making this family fun day a success.

“We also want to appreciate the manager at Sisterhood Gardens, Mr Singo for his relentless support towards the success of this event. Not forgetting the panellists of our judges Nokuthula Noexy Ndlovu, Eddie Priesti Ngwenya, Mai Tata and Zero Bars. Our supporters, those who were sharing posters and spreading the message and those who came in numbers, this event was a success because of you.”

Looking ahead, Inno voiced hope for increased female participation in the next year’s pageant and invited potential sponsors to contribute to the event’s future.