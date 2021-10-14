Mr and Miss Zanu-PF Mat South set for Plumtree

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE border town of Plumtree will see the crowning of Mr and Miss Zanu-PF Matabeleland South 2021 from a bevy of beauties and a clique of hunks that will compete on October 23 at Kombani Lodge.

Zanu-PF, in conjunction with Slentique Investments will sponsor the beauty pageant.

The modelling contest is open to females and males aged 16 to 30. The winners will walk away with cash prizes.

Detailing what people should expect at the event, newly-elected Zanu-PF Youth League District 3, 5 and 6 chairman, Archiford Zhanje Nzenza said the event was meant to empower the youths.

“We are here to empower girls and boys in our area and the winners of this competition will walk away with prizes ranging from R1 000 to R3 000. We are calling upon the youths to participate in the competition,” said Nzenza.

Registration fee for contestants is R50 while entry fee ranges from US$2 to US$10. — @eMKlass_49.