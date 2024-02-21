Mr Bones breaks new ground with All White Party

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA artist, Mxolisi ‘Mr Bones’ Ndlovu is planning to host an All White Rhumba party gig on 4 May in South Africa.

The Plumtree-born artist is clearly not afraid to dream big and challenge the status quo.

All White Parties are common in the entertainment industry, but not in the Rhumba genre. Mr Bones is breaking new ground by bringing this concept to his fans. He has already secured the participation of disco queen Abagail Mabuza, who is well-known to music lovers.

“I have observed that a number of music genres have done All White Parties but not with Rhumba so that was my motivation. We need something new and fresh in our genre so that we lure new fans and in a very safe environment. We need to change the image of Rhumba so that it is respected as a serious music genre and business. Gone are the days of associated it with ukudlala ebhuqwini nothing will fail us if we want to change that,” he said.

Mr Bones is inspired by the legends of Rhumba, such as Solomon Skuza, Ndux Malax and Ndolwane Super Sounds. He wants to transform the genre and introduce new talent to the audience. He is working on finalising the list of up and coming rhumba artists who will perform on the day.

“As long I am still alive I will work hard to transform the genre. We are working on getting the line-up for the day because we want to introduce new talented bands to the people and have the established as well. Abigail Mabuza was requested by fans and we have finalised that. We are promoting unity among artists and our fans. We already have a number of our supporters outside SA who will not be there but who have bought tickets to support the gig so it shows that we are on the right track,” he said.

Mr Bones is also looking for a venue that will suit the occasion and not the usual places that host Rhumba shows. He wants to give his fans a memorable experience.

The Uvukile Umalambane hit maker is one of the few Rhumba artists who are using social media to grow their brands and his shows in South Africa are always full to capacity.

