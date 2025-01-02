Mr Bones claims victory over Insimbi Zezhwane in epic Song of the Year showdown

Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected]

MXOLISI “Mr Bones” Ndlovu narrowly defeated Insimbi Zezhwane in the battle for the Song of the Year in one of the most intense voting contests run by Rhumba News Zimbabwe.

The two bands went head-to-head in a nail-biting voting system, with Mr Bones, Insimbi Zezhwane, and their fans campaigning vigorously to secure the coveted title. The standout tracks were Mr Bones’s winning song “Bangihlangabeze nge case” (popularly known as “Faka Two”) and Insimbi Zezhwane’s “Ingqinamba,” which finished in second place.

Mr Bones garnered 50,956 votes, while Insimbi Zezhwane received 50,255 votes when WhatsApp voting closed. Other bands in the top ten trailed significantly, confirming that these two groups are the most beloved in the rhumba arena.

However, it is unfortunate for bands like Amathonga Amahle and Mlambos Express Band, who also had strong albums in 2024 but struggled due to having fewer fans to support them. The votes received by Mr Bones and Insimbi Zezhwane far outnumbered those received in voting conducted by local radio stations.

On local stations like Khulumani FM and Skies Metro FM, Insimbi Zezhwane dominated, taking first place, but the votes they received were minimal compared to the competition run by Rhumba News Zimbabwe. For example, Insimbi Zezhwane secured first place on Khulumani FM with just 1,800 votes.

The voting patterns sparked debate and even led to some negativity that should not be allowed to fester in the music scene. As the campaign heated up, it became a Tsholotsho versus Plumtree rivalry, reflecting the origins of the two bands.

It is also disheartening that some social media influencers contributed to this negative atmosphere to promote their favourites. While there is no harm in supporting local bands, true music fans must rise above geographical biases and maturely recognise a good song, even if it is not from their locally cherished band.

Those in charge of such competitions should consider how to refine the voting process for Song of the Year awards to ensure that the most deserving winners are recognised.

With the voting concluded, it is clear that the rivalry reminiscent of the Macheso versus Tongai Moyo Sungura debate, or the Messi versus Ronaldo comparison in football, has now emerged in rhumba music. The leaders of the two bands, Mr Bones and Meluleki Brema Moyo, along with their management, must take the lead in calming tensions among their fans.

This rivalry can be beneficial for the growth of music, as both bands will strive to outdo each other in the studio, ultimately benefiting fans and the music scene. However, if left unchecked, such competitions may lead to negative consequences.

Perhaps Mr Bones encapsulated this sentiment maturely in his Facebook post after being declared the winner: “To my fellow musicians abafowethu, let us continue working together and put rhumba music on the world map. To Insimbi Zezhwane, the game was good, brothers; it means we just did not have the ground to play on to make people happy,” he said.

