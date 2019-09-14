Mr Bones honours omalayitsha

Mkhululi Ncube/Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Reporters

RHUMBA musician, Mr Bones’ latest eight-track album, Inkunzimalanga Zendawo, is a dedication to cross border transporters (omalayitsha) whom he says are a vital link to Zimbabweans and those in the diaspora.

As musicians start to dish out works in preparation for the festive season, Mr Bones, real name, Mxolisi Ndlovu is one of the first rhumba artistes to realise a 2019 production.

The title track Inkunzimalanga Zendawo (Kings of the area) is a dedication to omalayitsha for holding fort and making it easy for Zimbabweans based in South Africa to send goods back home.

Speaking about the album, Mr Bones who did not release one last year said: “Omalayitsha are pivotal to the economy as they transport goods to shops that are nearer the people in the rural areas. Before, people would travel long distances to get goods but with them they have made everything easy.”

“As for us artistes they support our music very much. They book us for gigs in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana and also buy our music whenever we release. Our music is also played at their places of business, thus providing a market.”

The album touches on various themes that affect society. These include Mr Bones’ favourite theme of love such as Bengangigqibela Ngiphila — a song that advises women not to be jealous of their spouses.

Mr Bones said in his time promoting the album, Bengangigqibela Ngiphila was a fan favourite.

“People like Bengangigqibela Ngiphila. I’m warning women to be careful not to their destroy their marriages by breathing down their husbands’ necks. They want to be independent,” said Mr Bones.

While Mr Bones said fans like, Bengangigqibela Ngiphila, Phumalanga Sikothe another love song, is a potential scorcher. The track encourages couples to persevere in marriage.

A gospel track Mabasile is a prayer for healing for all the sick and those hurting while a maskandi track uMxolisi lisotsha will leave Maskandi fans asking for more.

On ,Lisidonsela Imimoya, the musician appeals to parents to stop domestic violence as this affects their children. As a way to promote the Kalanga language Mr Bones has a track Nyenje Tjena which is about the challenges faced by orphans especially if they don’t know their fathers.

The album is sure to be on rotation in many areas where Kalanga rhumba music is popular.

The South Africa-based musician said he will be taking the new album to Botswana next month where he also enjoys great support, before returning home in time for the festive season.