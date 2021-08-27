Mr Bones to embark on a meet fans tour

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA exponent, Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu who fronts Garamtata’s Finest says he is embarking on a meet the fans tour that will take him to three countries.

Mr Bones, who is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, says he will also hold some live shows as part of the programme.

The tour will begin with some cities in South Africa and will also take him to Botswana and Zimbabwe.

“In South Africa, we’ll kick-start the tour in Thembisa on September 4, while on the 13th we’ll play in Bramley. These two shows will be part of my early birthday celebrations as my birthday is on the 18th of September. We’ll also visit Cape Town on October 2,” said the Gaxani amajazi composer.

In Zimbabwe, the musician says he will make his first stop in Bulawayo in early December for a live show before spreading to other places in the country.

The musician says he has organised his fans into branches which has made it easy for him to organise the tours.

“We’ve managed to organise fans who support my music into branches based on where they live. The branches have leadership which works closely with my management. So this tour is part of efforts of strengthening the relationship the band has with the fans,” he said.

Mr Bones said the branches have come in handy in marketing not only his music but band merchandise like t-shirts and caps which most rhumba bands have now adopted as a surviving strategy.

The musicians said he will also use the time in Cape Town to start working on his next video for the song Gaxani Amajazi after fans appealed for the song to have a video.

“I’m not recording new music this year but I cannot just relax. I’m using this opportunity to meet the fans and market my past albums. Where I won’t be able to hold shows we’ll do get together events with the branch members,” said Bones.

The talented singer has seven albums to his name and has done several collaborations with other rhumba artistes with the latest being the track Ibhithani with Insimbi ZeZhwane released in May. — @themkhust