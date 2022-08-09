Mr Bulawayo bodybuilding championship returns

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter.

THE Mr Bulawayo Bodybuilding Championship show will be held at the Amphitheatre on 29 October.

The show is going to be the first championship to be hosted in Bulawayo in three years after covid-19 put a stop to it.

The competition falls under the National Federation of Zimbabwe Body Building and Fitness calendar.

“Gyms were closed and hosting a competition was not allowed so shows couldn’t take place,” said national organising secretary and four-time national body building champion and also six-time Ironman winner, Givemore Marume.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, organising secretary for Bodybuilding Bulawayo, Simon Gama was happy that the sport is coming back to the city after a long break.

“Now we are back this year and we are going to host Mr Bulawayo,” said Gama.

The competition will be open to everyone who is willing to participate regardless of the province they come from.

This will be the first time in 20 years that a Bulawayo bodybuilding show accepts participants who are not from the city. In the past, the event used to be for Bulawayo gyms and locals only.

“It’s open Mr Bulawayo for everyone, we want a big show,” said Gama.

This year’s event will be officially launched on Tuesday and the sponsor will be unveiled on the day.

“We are going to reveal our sponsorship with a certain company, we will announce it next week,” said Gama.