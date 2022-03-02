Mr, Miss Rural Mat North grateful for opportunity

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

Winners of the inaugural Mr and Miss Rural Matabeleland North pageant have thanked event organisers and sponsors for changing their lives by affording them a rare opportunity.

Mr Rural Matabeleland North Thakazela Thabisa “Chief” Mayisa said the pageant amplified his voice within the community.

“Since I was crowned as Mr Mat North last year, my voice has been amplified in community development and youth empowerment programmes. We were urged to establish projects in our communities and with Hamara’s donation of chicks, that project has taken me to another level in life.

“Though it was not easy initially, I persevered and now I have something to do in life,” he said.

His female counterpart, Miss Rural Matabeleland North Melania Sibanda said the pageant boosted her confidence.

“The pageant helped me gain my pride and confidence because most of the time, people from the rural areas are looked down upon hence killing our self-esteem. So, overall, I’m happy to say that I can now see value and pride in who I am and what I can do for the people around me,” Sibanda said.

Unfortunately, her chicken rearing project did not do well as most of the chicks died.

“Although I was given 200 chicks, many died and those that were left didn’t grow well because I didn’t have proper feed for them.”

As part of her duties, she said she is meeting with girls from the community weekly and offering them general life-skill sessions with the hope to help build their self-esteem.

“As youths, no matter the kind of lifestyle you lead, be sure to come out of your shell and partake in events meant for us. Also, let’s be respectful, stay away from meaningless things and know what we want in life,” she said.

For Mr Rural Matabeleland North first prince Chasombwa Mandatembo, gaining exposure and other scholarly opportunities was the end result.

“The programme helped me gain exposure and boosted my confidence. The capital and sponsorship given to us helped a long way. I was promised a scholarship for university tuition by Honourable Minister Sithembiso Nyoni,” he said while urging parents to allow their children to go out and get exposure and experience.

“Modelling does not lead to prostitution so I plead with parents to loosen up on that front,” said Mandatembo.

The trio expressed respect and gratitude to the brains behind the initiative Sipho Mazibuko, Hamara Chicks and everyone who made it possible for the pageant to be a success.

Meanwhile, organisers of the pageant are ramping up preparations for the upcoming Mr and Miss Rural Matabeleland South contest that is scheduled for Gwanda at the end of this month. – @eMKlass