Mr & Miss Rural Mat South preps underway

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER successfully hosting the Mr and Miss Rural Matabeleland North Province pageant last year in Gwelutshena,

Nkayi, organisers are ramping up preparations for the second leg to be held in Gwanda.

Mr and Miss Rural Zimbabwe founder Sipho Mazibuko said preparations for the Matabeleland South province final are at an advanced stage with the pageant pencilled for the end of March. The national finals will be held on a date yet to be advised.

“Preparations for Miss and Mr Rural Matabeleland South provincial finals slated for Gwanda are going on well.

We’re honoured since Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry has confirmed that he will be the guest of honour at the event.

“Miss/Mr Rural provincial finals will resume next month with the remaining provincial finals being held end of March,” she said.

Last year, Melania Sibanda (21) was crowned Miss Rural Matabeleland North while Silethemba Moyo (19) and Sandisiwe Ndlovu (22) both from Nkayi, were crowned first princess and second princess respectively.

Thakazela Mayisa (20) from Bubi was announced as Mr Rural Matabeleland North province with Mandatembo Chasombwa (22) from Binga and Avoid Sibanda (22) from Nkayi being named first prince second prince respectively. Miss Personality went to 17-year-old Nomvelo Khumalo from Lupane and it is such a drive to empower women and the youths that has driven the initiative.

Participants aged between 18 and 24 will be eligible to register freely for the pageant with the two outstanding participants standing a chance to walk away with cash prizes, a borehole at their homestead, furniture, driving lessons, groceries and a lot more which will be subject to donor involvement.

“We call on all rural youths to participate in the pageant as a way of valuing their Africanness and showing that nothing is impossible to a willing heart irrespective of where you are coming from,” was Mazibuko’s war cry.

Meanwhile, Hamara has donated 1 000 chicks to the Matabeleland North winners, a feat that Mazibuko hopes will continue pouring in for this year’s competition and beyond. — @eMKlass_49