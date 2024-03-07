Mr. Sinkwa: Bread so nice you can buy it twice

AN emerging Bulawayo bakery firm, Mr. Sinkwa, has hit the ground running with its bread products already attracting more customers and promising to revolutionise the confectionery market in a big way. Mr. Sinkwa hit the market in December last year and is already a household product of choice for many.

A Chronicle new crew had a question and answer session with sales manager Mr Ray Nthabeleng Makwaiba to shed more light about the business and what it has to offer.

Question: Who is Mr. Sinkwa?

Answer: Mr. Sinkwa is a brand developed for the Bulawayo local market, a brand that will ensure Bulawayo receives a quality and fresh loaf on their doorsteps daily. Mr. Sinkwa is a community brand, a brand that will work and partner with the Bulawayo local community in 2024 and beyond.

Question: When was the new bread released to the market?

Answer: The bread was released to the public beginning of December 2023.

Question: How is the market responding to Mr. Sinkwa so far?

Answer: We are overwhelmed by the response that the Bulawayo community has given us. We underestimated the movement and acceptance from the market. We want to thank the Bulawayo community for the warm welcome and we are ready to ensure that Bulawayo never runs dry on Mr. Sinkwa mainly during holidays, we want to assure the market that Mr. Sinkwa will be available for them whenever possible.

Question: What is your target market?

Answer: We would like to partner with customers, who like us, appreciate investment into our community, customers who like a quality product delivered with exceptional service.

Question: Where are you operating from and what are the company’s future plans?

Answer: We are operating from Bulawayo KoNtuthu and we want to make sure that we grow localised brands throughout the country.

Question: Who is the owner of Mr. Sinkwa?

Answer: Mr. Sinkwa is owed by local Zimbabweans who are passionate about the local people and want the people at large to eat fresh bread daily.

Question: Why sinkwa and not other products, what motivated you to start a bakery and what’s unique with Mr. Sinkwa, which will persuade people to buy it since there are so many brands around?

Answer: We realised local gaps and opportunities in the bread market hence the move to the bread industry. The market has been yearning for a fresh quality and unique loaf and Mr. Sinkwa is the answer to their bread needs. We are not just a bread company, we want to grow and support local, we want to be involved in community development. This is what will position our brand above all other brands in the bread market.

WITH LOVE FROM BULAWAYO