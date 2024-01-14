Mr Teen Zim, Mr Zim International entries open for 2024 edition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

ORGANISERS of the Mr Teen Zim and Mr Zimbabwe International pageants have opened entries for those who want to participate in this year’s edition slated for mid year.

The pageants are both in their fourth edition, will be held simultaneously like last year, and the theme for 2024 is: “Man of value.”

Founder of both pageants The Crown Hunter said there are calling male models countrywide to take up the opportunity to grow their careers.

“We opened entries for the next edition on the 28th of December 2023 and we are closing on the 28th of January 2024. The finals will be held on August 30 in Bulawayo.

“For Mr Teen Zimbabwe the boys should be between the ages of 15 and 19 while for Mr Zimbabwe International we are looking for young Zimbabwean men between the ages of 20 and 30. We don’t have any body requirements,” said The Crown Hunter.

Last year, Mr Teen Zimbabwe crown went to Abel Mugari and Trevor Nhidza was crowned

Mr Zimbabwe International King.

@mthabisi_mthire