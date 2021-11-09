Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Physique excited about the Arnold Classic Africa

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REIGNING Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Physique Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo is excited after the country received an invitation to participate in the Arnold Classic Africa from November 20-21.

The Arnold Classic was postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition was founded in 2016 and is a multi-sport festival that features sports, including bodybuilding, strongman, weightlifting, a wide variety of youth sports and a large fitness expo, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

“We have been officially invited to the big league. Remember this is the biggest body building event in Africa. We are officially weeks ahead of the competition and people can show their support by purchasing their favourite supplements and gym wear Ryan TG Fitness & Nutrition – TrySupps Zimbabwe. This will go a long way in ensuring we meet the costs of participating in this competition. I have been working hard at the gym and l hope to do well inthe competition,” said Gumbo.

The biggest motivation for Gumbo is becoming the first Zimbabwean to get an IFBB pro-card.

He can achieve the feat if he can attain a top finish in the competition. – @innocentskizoe

 

 

