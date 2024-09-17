Mrewa man caged 15 years for raping grade 6 pupil

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

A 59-YEAR-OLD man from Mashonaland East has begun serving a well-deserved 15-year prison term for violating a 10-year-old girl’s innocence after she courageously rejected his disturbing romantic advances.

In an official statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 7 April 2024, the accused person called the complainant to his homestead and proposed love to her and was turned down. He forcibly hugged the complainant before she walked away. The complainant did not tell anyone about the incident. Three days later, the accused person lured the complainant into his house by lying that her young brother had relieved himself inside his house.

“He told the complainant to come and clean the mess. He raped the complainant while inside the house. The complainant went home and did not tell anyone what had happened. The matter came to light on the 12th of April 2024 when the complainant’s mother found her inside the accused person’s house and asked her why she was there. The complainant narrated to her what had happened between her and the accused person. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person.”