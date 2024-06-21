Mrs. Beauty Bhulu: A trailblazer in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector

Online Reporter

Mrs Beauty Bhulu is a prominent figure in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector and has made significant contributions to the industry since 2010.

She has been a part of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Executive Committee since then.

Her role as the owner and director of Glen Lodge and Tours in Bulawayo has earned her a strong reputation for her commitment and dedication.

Mrs Bhulu has held leadership positions within the National Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe and the Bulawayo MICE bidding committee.

In 2010, she was recognised as the ZNCC Businesswoman of the year, showcasing her exceptional impact on the business community. Through her vast experience and unwavering passion for promoting tourism in Zimbabwe, Mrs Bhulu continues to be a driving force in advancing the industry. Her leadership and exepertise serve as a source of inspiration, solidifying her standing as a key figure in the sector.