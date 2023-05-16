Msaigwa Jnr sings of gold diggers in debut single

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

GWANDA based upcoming Zimdancehall chanter Msaigwa Jnr (born Leornard Mutero) has sang about gold diggers in his debut single titled Ndaikuda.

The single gives much focus to gold diggers, a term for a person, typically a woman, who engages in a type of transactional relationship for money rather than love. If it turns into marriage, it is a type of marriage of convenience.

The youngster who is based in the mining town released the track on May 5 and is available on his YouTube channel.

Msaigwa Jnr said he had never released anything because to him it was about just writing and recording but after some grooming, he now knows art is a business and he should make use of his talent to make a living.

“The plan is to organically grow and learn the music industry. I want to take my time to learn from those that inspire me the likes of Tocky Vibes, Master Zhoe and the late Sauro-Soul Jah Love. It is not that l have all the time in the world but l don’t want to rush myself because l want to understand myself as an artiste and what l wish to give out to people.

“My first single Ndaikuda speaks of a lady who left me for someone with money then after l also start to flourish, she then has the guts to start following me around,” said Msaigwa Jnr.

