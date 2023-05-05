Msebe bags Chiefs’ April Player of the Month gong

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

Mthokozisi Msebe’s impressive start for Bulawayo Chiefs in the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has seen him bagging the club’s April Player of the Month gong.

The 23-year-old midfielder is continuing from his last season’s form, enjoying the freedom given to him by coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Msebe has scored two goals for Bulawayo Chiefs, goals that have been crucial for the club that is in position 11 on the table with nine points from seven matches.

The former Zim Leopards central attacking midfielder who is also comfortable playing as a winger scored his first goal when he struck a last-minute equaliser to snatch a point at the jaws of defeat against Chicken Inn in April. The match ended 2-2.

In the same month, Msebe was also on target as Bulawayo Chiefs stunned Dynamos 3-2 at the National Sports Stadium before coming up with two assists for goals scored by veteran midfielder Danny “Deco” Phiri.

He is the only player at Bulawayo Chiefs who has started and completed all of his team’s seven games without being taken off. Phiri, right-back Felix Moyo and Marlvin Mkolo have also started all Bulawayo Chiefs’ matches but were taken off due to injuries or tactical-inspired substitutions.

Msebe is expected to play a key role when Bulawayo Chiefs take on Hwange at the Colliery Stadium on Sunday.

