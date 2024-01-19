Msebe joins Simba Bhora

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

AFTER snatching Warriors midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe, Simba Bhora say they have got everyone on their wishlist and are now serious title contenders this season, at least on paper.

Msebe became the 11th player to sign for Simba Bhora who want a vast improvement from their maiden Premier League performance last season.

Other players that have joined the Shamva-based side include the former FC Platinum duo of former Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona and Perfect Chikwende.

They have also added to their squad, former Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba and former Dynamos midfielder Junior Makunike.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs duo of Malvin Mkolo and Billy Veremu have also joined the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula and Wilson Mensah, formerly of Triangle, have also joined Simba, as has Gift Saunyama, formerly of Black Rhinos and Harrison Musina from Eastern Region Division One side Hunters.

The club spokesperson Charles Nyatsine says they are done with new arrivals unless there is a special talent they may need to get.

“As of now, I think we are done with bringing in players. We believe to have done justice to the coaches by getting them these players. We believe to be genuine title contenders and we are expecting nothing short of finishing in the top four. The team is in Kariba on a 10-day team building camp which we expect to create a bond among the players so they become a unit,” said Nyatsine.

He says work is being done at their Wadzanai Stadium to play host to PSL matches.

“Much of the work at the Stadium is done. We bought bucket seats from China and they are some two to three weeks from arriving in the country. We are getting assistance from those with the expertise as we work to make our stadium to meet the required standards,” said Nyatsine

Wadzanai is being revamped to a 10 000-seater facility, with the club leadership hoping it will soon meet PSL standards.

The club nicknamed “Go Buju Go” was established in the year 2008 with the aim of supporting football activities within Mashonaland Central Province in general and the Shamva community in particular.

-@innocentskizoe