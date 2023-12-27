Msendami attracts interest from SA, Tanzanian clubs

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

BOTSWANA based former Highlanders midfielder Daniel Msendami has reportedly attracted interest from top African clubs in South Africa and Tanzania.

According to a source close to the player, clubs that have developed a soft spot for Msendami’s services are South Africa’s Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch and Simba SC of Tanzania.

Aged 23, Msendami has six league goals under his belt.

He is Jwaneng Galaxy’s leading top goal scorer. His paymasters are involved in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign.

They are in Group B together with African football giants Asec Mimosas of Ivory Coast, Morocco’s giants Wydad Casablanca and Simba SC.

Msendami scored the all-important goal against South African giants Orlando Pirates, which played a huge role in helping Jwaneng Galaxy to reach the CAF Champions’ League group stages.