Msendami gives man-of-the-match performance

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DANIEL Msendami put up a Man-of-the-Match performance in the Botswana Premier Soccer League top-of-the-table clash that saw his Jwaneng Galaxy holding defending champions Gaborone United to a 1-1 draw.

The 22-year-old former Bosso winger who moved to Jwaneng Galaxy in August was voted the Man-of-the-Match by leading Botswana magazine Killer Pass.

Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli was full of praise for Msendami, who reportedly played with aplomb to shut out Gaborone United’s wingbacks as the two teams shared spoils.

“It was a test of character for us and how we adapted to their tactical ploy was good. We knew that their wingbacks tend to load and Daniel (Msendami) shut the other wingback out as we fought from a goal down to draw 1-1,” said Ramoreboli.

The draw left Msendami’s Jwaneng Galaxy stuck on second position with 24 points from 10 games. They trail Gaborone United by two points.

Taurai Mangwiro coached Orapa United are within title contention, being third on the table five points behind Gaborone United. Mangwiro’s side beat Eleven Angels 2-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Philani “Beefy” Ncube’s Nico United were held to a 1-1 draw by anchors Holy Ghost. Nico United slipped a place down the table to position 19 with 11 points from 10 games. – @ZililoR