Msendami, Masuku edge closer to Botswana championship title

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders Football Club’s pair of winger Daniel Msendami and defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku are three matches away from lifting the Botswana Premier Soccer League title.

The duo is in its debut Premiership season in Botswana and turn out for league leaders Jwaneng Galaxy who blew a chance of going 10 points clear of defending champions Gaborone United when they suffered a shock 2-1 away defeat to BDF XI on Sunday.

Msendami came from the bench in the 55th minute but failed to change the fortunes of his team which has amassed 59 points from 25 matches. Masuku missed the game with a knock.

Playing a day after second placed Gaborone United’s 1-0 away defeat at Nico United, Msendami was disappointed that they blew a chance to open a 10-point lead.

“It’s disappointing to lose, which is part of the game but what is important is to come back stronger. The coach has spoken about the need to be mentally stable in the last games, take each game as it comes and try to minimize mistakes. If we keep our feet on the ground we’ll do it (win the title),” said Msendami.

Zimbabwean winger Kelvin Ndebele, a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy (AYSA) scored from the penalty spot on Saturday when Nico United pulled a shocker to beat the champions at Selebi-Phikwe Stadium.

After the trip to BDF XI, Jwaneng Galaxy will play consecutive games at home against Nico United and Police XI, before traveling to third on the table Orapa United who are coached by Tawurai Mangwiro.

Jwaneng Galaxy’s last two home matches will be against Holy Ghost and Eleven Angels.

Meanwhile, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu’s Masitaoka FC suffered their third consecutive defeat when they went down 0-1 away at Township Rollers. Mpofu’s side won the first league against former champions 2-0.

Despite their failure to pick a point in the last three outings, Masitaoka FC are sixth on the table with 38 points.

Tawurai Mangwiro’s third-place Orapa United took their points tally to 51 points, reducing the gap between them and Jwaneng Galaxy to eight points.

[email protected]