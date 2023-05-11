Msendami on target as Galaxy drop points

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

MUCH sought-after Zimbabwean winger Daniel Msendami rescued Botswana Premier Soccer League table toppers Jwaneng Galaxy from the jaws of defeat against Nico United, scoring the equalizer in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Galaxy Stadium.

The 22-year-old winger whose performances have reportedly drawn interest from a number of South African clubs including Supersport United, scored his ninth Premiership goal in the 42nd minute, 10 minutes after Nico United had taken the lead through Comfort Dikupa.

The draw saw Jwaneng Galaxy’s seven-point lead reduced to five points following second-placed Gaborone United’s 3-1 win against visiting Sua Flamingoes.

Jwaneng Galaxy have amassed 60 points from 26 games and need eight points to win the championship with an unassailable 68 points. Gaborone United will end the season with 67 points if they win their remaining four games.

Msendami, who has played 22 league matches for Jwaneng Galaxy this season believes they can win the championship if they focus and convert their chances.

“This is a tough period because all eyes are on us. I’m happy that I scored a goal that avoided defeat and at the same time disappointed at myself after hitting the upright in the dying stages of the game.

“Now we have to avoid thinking about the past, avoid panicking or stressing and focus on each game as it comes. We can do it, we can win the league and it requires the right attitude,” said Msendami.

His Zimbabwean compatriot Nqobizitha Masuku sat on the Jwaneng Galaxy’s bench the entire match after returning from an injury which sidelined him for three games.

Meanwhile, Tawurai Mangwiro extended his Orapa United’s winning streak to five consecutive matches when they clobbered Police XI 3-0. Mangwiro’s side is in third position with 54 points heading to the last four games of the season.

