Msendami sinks Orlando Pirates

FORMER Highlanders FC winger Daniel Msendami scored the biggest goal of his career when his solitary effort sunk visiting Orlando Pirates in a CAF Champions League second round first leg match played at the Botswana National Stadium today.

Pirates clashed with Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy.

He connected a Kutlwelo Mpolokang pass in the 23rd minute to put his name on the scoresheet.

The goal was to be the only one of the after and Galaxy will carry a 1-0 first leg scoreline when they visit South Africa next week.

