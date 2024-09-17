Msiz’kay collaborates with South African and Brazilian producers on new single ‘Mpumelelo’

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

BULAWAYO-based talented musician Msiz’kay has featured in a single by South African and Brazilian producers titled “Mpumelelo.”

The track, which was released on Friday, is a multinational, international collaboration by Trevizan from Brazil and AfroNerd from South Africa, with Msiz’kay on vocals. It will be released under Afro Madiba Records, a record label based in Angola.

Fresh from his successful debut international performance at the Isintu Festival, Msiz’kay said he is on a drive to ride on the current success to make his brand known worldwide.

“The collaboration with the two came after we met on Instagram, where we shared ideas that culminated in a project which I hope will be liked by many. Mpumelelo is an Afro House song that tells a story of relentlessly chasing success. It is essentially a love letter to success, begging her to show herself.

“Mpumelelo will be released everywhere on Friday the 13th and will be available on all major online music streaming and downloading platforms,” said Msiz’kay.

Quizzed on his UK experience, Msiz’kay said: “My trip to the UK was a fun experience that has changed my perspective on local music and how much of an impact it can have on an international scale. I am very much inspired to make new music for both the local and the international market.

“For me, this trip to the UK to perform at Isintu Fest was a whole new door on its own, leading me to meet new people and gain new opportunities.”

