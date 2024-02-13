Msiz’Kay Hopes to Win NAMA award for the region

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

MSIZ’KAY, the musician behind the hit Ngawuz Umoya Wami, is over the moon as he has bagged his first nomination for the country’s prestigious award, the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA). He is vying for the Outstanding Male Musician gong, where he faces stiff competition from Saintfloew and Enzo Ishall, who also had a successful year with their hit tracks.

Msiz’Kay told Chronicle Showbiz that he was delighted to have his work recognised by a national arts award body.

“I’m super super excited to be nominated. 2023 was a great year for me because although I was not able to release as much music as I usually do, I was able to collaborate on numerous projects with amazing music artists such as 8nine_Muzique, and I also released music with Zaro and Drunky Daniels from Brazil as well as REGALO Joints from South Africa.

“I had the awesome chance to perform at the opening ceremony for the 2023 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, during which I also worked with Delta Corporation on their “Pledge 18 Campaign”. I then went on to share the stage with music giants like Jah Prayzah, Shasha and DJ Tira at Jah Prayzah’s Maita Baba album launch. I was then nominated for two awards at the Zimbabwe Music Awards, performed at the Coca Cola Soul Cook Out, then staged and performed at the #IndluKaMrapper Campaign Concert, and also performed at the opening ceremony for the 2023 edition of the EU Film festival,” he said.

Some people have criticised Msiz’Kay’s nomination, arguing that he released only a few new projects, but he said his work speaks for itself.

“I believe that most of what has attributed to national recognition for myself and my music is the fact I make quality music with a universal appeal. Another key factor is networking and building connections within the art world and music industry, as well as seeking out opportunities for press coverage, radio interviews, and reviews in different publications and blogs, all of which has helped raise my profile as an artist and introduce my work to a broader audience.

“If I win, it will be significant for the city and for the region, because I think we are barely on the spotlight. The win will not only showcase the incredible talent Matabeleland has, but it will also inspire and give hope to other upcoming artistes and convey that where you come from is just a location. If I win, the win would not be mine alone, but it would be a win for the region as well,” he said.

Msiz’Kay said as we go into 2024, he will bring more great music, more collaborations locally and internationally, and more brand partnerships, shows and tours.

@mthabisi_mthire