Msiz’kay, La Dee, Hloseni for Xmas lighting ceremony

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The switching on of the Christmas lights at the Central and Centenary parks will certainly not be an event to be missed as the City of Bulawayo has invited artistes from the city to entertain people.

The event that kicks off at 5:30pm on Wednesday will see people being entertained by Msiz’kay, La Dee, Hloseni Arts Ensemble, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, and Asante Mo.

Msiz’kay, who recently held his second edition of the #ILoveMsiz’kay concert in partnership with the Mayor’s Christmas cheer fund said he was ready to serve the public with his music.

South Africa-based La Dee is also looking forward to serenading people with her amazing vocals and dance skills.

Meanwhile, a little something has been organised for kids to enjoy. A Christmas festival in the park that will consist of jumping castles, trampolines, water slides, a hungry hippo game, bumper cars, horse rides, quad bikes and many more activities, is being erected and will be there up to January 1.