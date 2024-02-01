Msiz’Kay makes dynamic comeback, joining forces with Sunduza for new single

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Renowned and versatile music artiste, record producer, and songwriter Msiz’Kay is gearing up for the release of his latest single, “Heita My Siestas”, scheduled for release on February 9. This highly anticipated release comes after a brief hiatus from the music scene.

In a captivating collaboration, Msiz’Kay teams up with the mesmerising harmonies of Sunduza, renowned for their ‘Isichathamiya’ acappella storytelling. This partnership showcases Msiz’Kay’s artistic versatility, underlining his dedication to embracing diverse musical influences and pushing boundaries to create resonant music for a broad audience.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Msiz’Kay shared, “Heita My Sista was inspired by a desire to tell a relatable everyday story in my own unique way, and I would be delighted if the song brings a smile to everyone who hears it.”

“Heita My Sista” is a heartfelt and soulful composition that explores the depths of courtship and the timeless pursuit of true love. With his signature smooth vocals and poetic lyrics, Msiz’kay effortlessly transports listeners into a world of romance and passion.

Having achieved tremendous success with previous chart-topping hits like “Ngawuzw’ UmoyaWam,” Msiz’kay consistently proves his ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. With “Heita My Sista”, he aims to reignite the passion and emotion that his music has become synonymous with, while also introducing fans to a fresh and exciting sound. – @_TashaMutsiba