Msiz’kay pays homage to well-wishers

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

RAPPER Msiz’Kay has expressed gratitude to individuals and companies who, according to him, helped him make the #IndluKaMrapper concert a success.

The concert was staged at The Oasis Creator’s Hub earlier this month with the aim of raising funds to build the rapper’s home in Emganwini.

Quizzed about how much he managed to raise from the drive, Msiz’Kay evaded the question and simply said the campaign was amazing.

“The #IndluKaMrapper concert was amazing. It raised a lot of awareness about the #IndluKaMrapper campaign. I’m now looking forward to getting started on building Indlu KaMrapper soon.

“The concert was part of a campaign. It served its part and we’re still pressing forward with the campaign,” he said.

However, he said he managed to get “numerous pledges for building materials and a labour pledge at the concert. More pledges have been made after.” He thanked all those who have supported him in his quest thus far.

“I thank each and everyone who has supported this initiative and call upon people to support, not only me but more artistes when they need assistance,” he said.

For winning the Roil Bulawayo Arts Award People’s Choice Award last year, the artiste was given a 200-square-meter residential stand located at Lot Two in Emganwini. This year, he embarked on the #IndluKaMrapper drive to try and raise funds as well as building materials to build his dream home.